UFC Fight Night 199 weigh-in video: Derrick Lewis has nearly 30 pounds on Chris Daukaus

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 199 headliners Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus made weight Friday for their heavyweight main event at the UFC Apex.

Lewis weighed in at 265 pounds just under the mid-way point of the two-hour window. Daukaus, meanwhile, was first on the card to weigh in, and was 235.5 pounds.

You can watch Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) step on the scale during official weigh-ins in the video above.

UFC Fight Night 199 takes place Saturday and streams entirely on ESPN+.>