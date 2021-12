A banker is set to become the new chairman of NHS England in a bid to make it more “accountable” for its funding.The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed former TSB chairman Richard Meddings is the Government’s preferred candidate for the role on Thursday.The Telegraph reported that ministers wanted Mr Meddings to provide an “outside eye” to make the NHS accountable for its additional funding, and said the Government was anxious to identify a “heavyweight” from the private sector with experience in digital and data, in order to help the NHS make better use of technologies.The NHS still relies...

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO