AJ Abdallat is CEO of Beyond Limits, the leader in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is making an impression on businesses and professionals. The impact has even been compared to the invention of the internet. We’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg of this technology’s capabilities on macro and micro levels for individuals and venture groups to entire societies. AI interests have grown over the past decade, and we’ll continue that trend as more digital transformation efforts are implemented.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO