We look back and take stock of what was in order to gain a roadmap for what will be. To that end, J.P. Morgan Chase Global Head of Payments Technology Mike Blandina and Global Head of Payments and Commerce Solutions Max Neukirchen said the trends in digital payments set in motion well before 2021 will bring innovations beyond the confines of marketplaces and consumer-focused super apps well after 2022 ends.

CELL PHONES ・ 22 HOURS AGO