Guillermo del Toro Lauds ‘Prayers for the Stolen’ Director Tatiana Huezo as the Future of Hollywood

Though most of his films are genre riffs reinterpreted and reimagined through his darkened and distorted lens, Guillermo del Toro’s few true-blue adaptations are most informative about his evolution as a filmmaker. The Hellboy films and, now, Nightmare Alley, a remake of the 1947 Edmund Goulding film noir classic/adaptation of the gothic thriller of the same name by William Lyndsey Gresham, act as a sort of mile marker for his career, at least in Hollywood. Hellboy was the kind of film one would expect from a wunderkind dropped into the studio system, a compromised yet interesting vision saddled with script notes and one-liners but elevated by its casting and incredible SFX work. When it came time to make the sequel, del Toro was fresh off of the success of Pan’s Labyrinth, which earned him his first Oscars and true critical recognition, he was able to make it his way, indulging in the kind of broad, aesthetically-engaging spectacle, full of both emotional intelligence and visual mastery, that would define the next decade of his work. With Nightmare Alley, however, we see a filmmaker who has climbed the career mountaintop — his last film, The Shape of Water, won Best Picture (and is still a good movie, I don’t care to hear differently) and his works are well-known and lauded by most – and has subsequently lost some amount of perspective. If there’s one word that best describes this 150-minute behemoth, it’s “overindulgence.” It is the most Guillermo del Toro movie that Guillermo del Toro has made yet, which is, as you might expect, a bit of a mixed bag, especially since, by its very nature, it’s being compared to a classic.

