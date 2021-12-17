ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Things Sets Final Season Premiere Date at FX — Lena Waithe, Danny Trejo Among Guest Stars

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPHhE_0dPr3f1D00

Some famous names are assembling for Better Things ‘ big sendoff next year.

The fifth and final season of the FX comedy will premiere on Monday, Feb. 28 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned.

Special guest stars for the show’s final run include Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally.

“While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do,” FX boss John Landgraf said in a statement. “Our thanks to Pamela, the extraordinary cast, the crew and everyone who worked on Better Things for putting an exclamation point on this brilliant, original, radically humanistic series.”

Per the official logline, Better Things ‘ final season “focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox, so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own) Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.”

In addition to starring as Sam, executive-producer Pamela Adlon is also directing every episode of the show’s fifth season. Other series regulars include Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Jeff Garlin Exits The Goldbergs Following HR Investigation

Jeff Garlin has exited ABC’s The Goldbergs effective immediately following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and crew were informed of Garlin’s sudden departure by a veteran producer Wednesday, after Garlin and Sony Pictures Television had reached a mutual agreement. TVLine has reached out to Garlin’s representatives. ABC and Sony Pictures Television have declined comment at this time. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star previously gave a lengthy interview to Vanity Fair‘s Maureen Ryan, who was investigating an alleged pattern of “verbal and physical conduct on set that made...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama to Star as Zorro in Update of 1950s ABC Series

Wilmer Valderrama is fixin’ to saddle up as Don Diego de la Vega and his masked alter ego Zorro in an update of the ABC series from the late 1950s. The project, which is in development at Disney Branded Television, is described as a reimagining of the Zorro series that starred Guy Williams and aired from 1957-59, and spawned a quartet of Walt Disney anthology specials. “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama, who will also executive-produce the project, said in a statement. “As an adult and...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Actor for Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC with the season seeing the returns of some familiar faces thanks to the recent 500th episode. Now, two more familiar faces are headed back to the precinct when the series returns with new episodes after the holidays in January. According to TVLine, fan-favorite cast member Donal Logue will return to Law & Order SVU for the January 22nd episode, reprising his role as Lt. Declan Murphy while Ar'el Satchel, who played Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Kevin Michael Richardson
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Usman Ally
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
Person
Clive Russell
Person
Angela Kinsey
Person
Casey Wilson
Person
John Landgraf
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Lennon Parham
Person
Nelson Lee
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

New Law And Order Lead Shares How She Started Her Career Guest-Starring On The Original Series

The Law & Order universe has been around for over 30 years, from the original procedural to its multiple spinoffs, and the Dick Wolf creations have been a mainstay on primetime TV since 1990. With over 1,000 episodes in the franchise, a multitude of famous actors have been employed on the show in varying capacities over the years, some of which in the beginning of their career. This seems to be the case for the new revival’s latest new addition, The Practice vet Camryn Manheim, as she has now shared a sentimental post about how she got her career start guest-starring on Law & Order.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Season Premiere#Fx
TVLine

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Pinpoints the Final Season Episode That Will Destroy You: 'You've Been Warned'

Milo Ventimiglia is making like the good dad he plays on This Is Us and preparing us all for what’s sure to be a rough, emotional experience. Of course we’re talking about the NBC drama’s upcoming final season, which gets underway on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 9/8c. And if you didn’t get a sense from the official trailer, in which Mandy Moore’s aging Rebecca muses about the last thing she’ll remember before her progressing mental decline becomes complete, allow us to be blunt: The series’ final season is shaping up to include moments of profound sadness, most likely including Rebecca’s death. But the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Angel Vets on Lone Star, Showtime's Cosby Docu and More

A pair of Angel vets are visiting 9-1-1: Lone Star: Julie Benz and Amy Acker will guest-star in separate Season 3 episodes of the Fox drama, TV Insider reports. Benz will appear in the Jan. 3 season premiere as Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman who lives in the cabin next to Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand. Acker, meanwhile, will play Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas, in a multi-episode arc (beginning with the Feb. 7 installment). Catherine is “somebody who will come into Owen’s orbit,” executive producer Tim Minear tells TV Insider, adding that their dynamic is “super...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Charlie Cox's Netflix Spy Gig, American Dad! Renewed and More

Daredevil vet Charlie Cox is headed back to Netflix via the six-part spy drama Treason, also starring Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Magic City) and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), our sister site Deadline reports. The series, from writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), “follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set,” per Deadline. “But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Bel-Air Premiere Date: Find Out When Dramatic Fresh Prince Reboot Will Start

This is a story all about how Bel-Air will premiere alongside touchdowns. Peacock’s dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot will start streaming on Sunday, Feb. 13 — also known as Super Bowl Sunday — TVLine has learned. New episodes will follow weekly. Peacock describes Bel-Air as a “serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

The Masked Singer Finale Recap: Who Took Home Season 6's Golden Mask?

Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Masked Singer‘s Season 6 finale. Between Bull’s satin bolero and Queen of Heart’s resplendent ventricles, didn’t Wednesday’s Season 6 finale feel a little like “Red (The Masked Singer‘s Version)?” And we’re not just talking about the costuming. Both of the remaining competitors turned in really strong vocals in the season-ender, leading up to one of the closest contests in recent memory. Let’s review their performances and unmask some crooners, shall we? BULL | At the top of the episode, Nick Cannon announced that each singer would perform two numbers: a “stripped-down acoustic” cover and an “all-out...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Freeform orders SNL writer's Praise Petey, its first animated series, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski

Kiersey Clemons, Stephen Root and Amy Hill will also star in Saturday Night Live writer Anna Drezen's animated series, led by Murphy in the title role. Praise Petey follows Petey, "a New York City 'it' girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her," per Variety. "As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: she’s going to 'lean into' modernizing his small-town cult. The series will begin production in early 2022." Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are on board Praise Petey as executive producers.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
TV SERIES
Distractify

See Ya, Jeff Garlin! Will Someone Replace the Actor on ABC's Long-Running Sitcom 'The Goldbergs'?

Who would have thought that a wholesome ABC family sitcom would be the subject of such drama? Naturally, the discourse surround The Goldbergs has nothing to do with the show itself, but rather its former leading man: Jeff Garlin. After a slew of misconduct allegations and HR investigations, on Dec. 16, 2021, it was announced that Jeff will be exiting the show, which previously saw him play Murray Goldberg. It was said to be a "mutual agreement" — sure, Jan.
TV & VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

HBO Sets Premiere Date For ‘Moonshot’

We love a premiere date for things that we are looking forward to. Especially when it’s one of those things that we’ll write down on our calendar and make sure that we watch the first day it’s out. Moonshot, which stars Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse, Mason Gooding...
MOVIES
TVLine

Which Insecure Life Was Better? Was Masked Singer Winner Obvious? Could Xander Have Won Survivor? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Yellowstone, Insecure, Hawkeye and The Masked Singer! 1 | What are the chances that Saturday Night Live “kills off” Andrew Dismukes during the Dec. 18 episode hosted by Paul Rudd? 2 | Did you, as we did, absolutely think that The Rookie‘s Nolan was going to see a compromising text pop up on Bailey’s phone, as he used it to FaceTime with his son? 3 | On Insecure, did you like Issa’s Crenshawn-esque nickname “Issawood,” which was a play...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ghosts season 1 episode 11 return date at CBS: Lucifer alum to guest star

After what you see tonight, it only makes sense to want the Ghosts season 1 episode 11 return date, right? Where will the story go from here?. The first thing we have to say here is pretty simple: CBS has to be thrilled with the performance of the comedy so far. Not all adaptations of British series deliver, but this one has while finding its own voice and rave reviews. It’s been a good while since we’ve seen a network TV comedy see this sort of buzz and to date, it’s shown a remarkable amount of consistency. Everyone who watched the premiere episode live is seemingly still around per the live measurements, and that’s enough to make more episodes down the road a sure thing.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dynasty Confirms Fallon's Fate in Season 5 Premiere — Grade It!

It was the question on every Dynasty fan’s mind going into Monday’s season premiere: How is Fallon Carrington faring after being shot earlier this year? The two-part premiere wasted no time answering that question, opening on a news report about… Fallon’s murder?! Look, after the casting rodeo this show has endured — including three Cristals and Alexises apiece — we’d be lying if we said we didn’t think, at least for a split second, that we’d really seen the last of Liz Gillies. Fortunately, despite what Channel 6 would have you believe, Fallon Carrington is very much alive. “Seriously? People actually think...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy