CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was arrested in Chester County Thursday after deputies said she opened fire at someone who reported her for reckless driving. Chester County deputies responded to a call for a reckless driver on JA Cochran Bypass a few minutes after 8 a.m. The person who called said they began following the suspect while on the phone with 911. During the call, deputies said the suspect pulled over and fired multiple shots at the person who reported her before speeding away.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO