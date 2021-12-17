ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Better Things' final season premieres Feb. 28 on FX, Hulu

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYZb4_0dPr38Ab00

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for the final season of Better Things on Friday. Season 5 will premiere Feb. 28 on FX and Hulu.

Pamela Adlon created and stars in Better Things. She plays Sam Fox, a single mother of three daughters and a working actor, similar to Adlon's real-life family.

According to the FX announcement, Season 5 will also see Sam cope with her own mother's aging. Sam will try to find time for herself with all of her commitments pulling her from all sides.

Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally will guest star in the final season.

Previous season guest stars Diedrich Bader, Kevin Pollak, Rosalind Chao, Judy Gold, Cree Summer, Alysia Reiner, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, Matthew Glave and Mario Cantone will return.

FX launched Better Things in 2016 after Adlon wrapped acting in, writing and producing Louie. Adlon has been acting since 1982 when she was a teenager in Grease 2.

Two episodes will premiere Feb. 28 and a new episode airs weekly. The show runs at 10 p.m. on FX and Hulu.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
Inside Nova

‘The Dropout’: Hulu Sets Premiere & Unveils First Look of Amanda Seyfried

Hulu has unveiled a first look at its highly-anticipated limited drama series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. Along with releasing several images, the streamer has also announced a premiere date for the show, sharing that The Dropout will make its debut with three episodes on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Additional episodes will be released on a weekly basis following the premiere.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

Season ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

Killing Eve: Season Four; BBC America Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

Killing Eve has a premiere date for its fourth and final season. BBC America has released a teaser for the upcoming season of eight episodes which will debut in February. Starring Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina, the spy thriller follows a spy (Oh) and an assassin (Comer) who are obsessed with each other. Season four will find the women making their way back to each other, but the road will not be an easy one.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Kevin Michael Richardson
Person
Rosalind Chao
Person
Dominic Burgess
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Cree Summer
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Mario Cantone
Person
Judy Gold
Person
Clive Russell
Person
Angela Kinsey
Person
Matthew Glave
Person
Casey Wilson
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Kevin Pollak
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Lennon Parham
Person
Nelson Lee
tvseriesfinale.com

Better Things: Season Five? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, Better Things stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner. A divorced woman without a filter, Sam Fox (Adlon) is doing her best to raise her three daughters — teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicy Duke (Edward). She also has to keep an eye out on her mother, Phil (Imrie). Sam fills the roles of dad, referee, and the cops, as well. If only she could find a little time to live her own life, too.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

How I Met Your Father Trailer Draws Attention for Hulu Premiere

Have you ever found yourself missing the new sitcom experience, or going back to watch a favorite? For me, that favorite has always been How I Met Your Mother. There are so many things, Barney Stinson aside, that make that show a legend. Fans of the show may be aware that a spin-off named How I Met Your Father has been in the works at Hulu. Though the series has been in development hell for years and restarted more than once, we finally have something. The season one trailer for How I Met Your Father premiered recently on Youtube!
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

What To Watch: 'Harlem' Premieres While 'Claws' Debuts Final Season

These shows are keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Tracy Oliver's new series, Harlem, follows the lives of a group of best friends navigating adulthood. The comedy follows the squad's highs and lows these women face, while highlighting the modern-day representation of Black culture. Co-stars Meagan Good, Grace...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Hulu#Fx
cartermatt.com

Snowfall season 5 premiere date set on FX; get new details!

For everyone out there waiting to get a Snowfall season 5 premiere date, we come bearing great news!. Today, the folks over at FX confirmed that the Damson Idris-led series is going to be coming up on Wednesday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern; they also shared a first-look photo at the new season above. The series is coming off of arguably its greatest season yet, so the clear hope here is that somehow, they can find a way to keep momentum going and deliver a story that is every bit as great as what we’ve seen so far.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX has (finally) set a return date for its hit comedy series after teasing one over the summer. Atlanta will premiere its third season with the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24, at 10/9c (and be available to stream the next day on Hulu). This news comes after a three-year hiatus. (Fortunately, we already know there will be a fourth season.)
TV SERIES
power106.com

FX Releases ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Premiere Date

FX has announced the official season three premiere date of Donald Glover’s series, Atlanta. The show is set to return with not one, but two episodes March 24, 2022 on FX. Fans will also be able to stream the Emmy-winning show on Hulu the following day. The series includes...
TV SERIES
infusenews.com

‘Atlanta’ comedy series will return for season 3 on FX

The wait is finally over. Donald Glover’s award-winning comedy series Atlanta will return for its third season on March 24 on FX with a two-episode debut and will stream the following day on Hulu after a three-year hiatus. On Christmas Day, a new teaser trailer for the new season will air during Disney siblings ESPN and ABC’s NBA games.
ATLANTA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

Atlanta on FX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

An FX comedy-drama, Atlanta stars creator Donald Glover, with Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. In season two (aka Atlanta Robbin’ Season), young manager “Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) is trying to launch his cousin Alfred’s career. A rapper — Alfred Miles (Henry) is trying to toe the line between real life and street life. Meanwhile, Darius (Stanfield) is Alfred’s go-to man, and Van (Beetz) is Earn’s best friend, and the mother of his daughter.
TV SERIES
Variety

New Looks at ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Barry’ Unveiled in HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel

HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows coming in 2022 in a new sizzle reel. Some of the shows included in the short video include the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker,” Season 4 of “Westworld,” Season 3 of “Barry,” Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” Season 2 of “Euphoria,” the “Harry Potter” reunion special and much more. Due to production delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans haven’t seen some of these shows in years. No release dates are given, but HBO Max promises that the titles will hit...
TV SERIES
Engadget

Hulu's Theranos miniseries 'The Dropout' premieres March 3rd

As with many wild and dramatic stories, the tale of Theranos and its former CEO Elizabeth Holmes is getting multiple adaptations. The Jennifer Lawrence-led Bad Blood, which was just snapped up by Apple, will likely get the most attention. (Expect it to get plenty of Oscar love, like Adam McKay's recent films, Vice and The Big Short.) But don't count out Hulu's miniseries, The Dropout. First announced in 2019 with Kate McKinnon as the infamous serial fibber, Elizabeth Holmes, the series will now star Amanda Seyfried when it premieres on March 3rd, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Steady With Michelle Young’s Final Pick; Season 18 Finale Down From Premiere

The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young handed out her final rose while also handing ABC yet another primetime win. Season 18 of the ABC dating competition series came to a close Tuesday evening, marking the night’s highest-rated program. Per fast affiliates the season ender, which saw Michelle pick Nayte Olukoya as her final man, drew in a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.29 million viewers. Runner-up was Brandon Jones. While The Bachelorette was steady from previous weeks leading to the finale, Tuesday’s ender was down in demo rating from the Season 18 premiere in October (0.7, 2.84M) but rose in viewers. ABC followed up The Bachelorette finale with After the Final Rose, which provided fans updates on Michelle and Natye, who are still engaged and have started their lives together. After the Final Rose also revealed a trailer for the upcoming 2022 iteration of The Bachelor, featuring Clayton Echard. The Bachelortette shined against repeats on both CBS and NBC. CBS took the night’s most viewers among non-sport programming with a repeat of FBI (0.4, 4.13M). Fox featured regional coverage of various NFL games. The CW brought back Beebo Saves Christmas and aired Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021. 
NFL
UPI News

What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Encanto'

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Matrix Resurrections, Disney's next animated feature Encanto, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence comedy drama Don't Look Up and the series finale of Insecure are streaming this holiday weekend. In addition, Emily in Paris is back for Season 2, ABC is airing the annual Disney Parks...
TV SHOWS
Variety

From ‘BoJack Horseman’ to ‘WandaVision,’ 10 Standout Theme Songs of the Streaming Era

Has the “skip” option made main title theme songs redundant? Hardly if you consider how some of the top-shelf shows of the streaming era have married music so effectively with the tone of the accompanying series. It’s not a new phenomenon. Hearing Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” is so evocative of its parent series, “The Sopranos,” that you feel as though you’re riding shotgun with Tony Soprano as he winds his way down the New Jersey Turnpike. Same goes for the eerie and multi-layered theme of “Six Feet Under” from Thomas Newman, an instrumental that seems to never get old,...
MUSIC
UPI News

Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of Snowfall, starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23. The shows will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. "Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we're...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
238K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy