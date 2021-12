The family of a tourist killed for no apparent reason in Los Angeles is asking the public for their assistance. Jason Cortez, 29, was shot in the back in Los Angeles's Debs Park sometime before 3:30 p.m. P.T. on Sept. 10 while visiting the area from northern Virginia, according to Los Angeles news station KTLA. A witness reportedly told authorities that a man, hiding in the bushes around 75 to 100 feet away from Cortez on the trail, shot him with a rifle and then fled on foot, according to local station KABC. Police described the man as "male, Hispanic, 5'10"-5'11", 20-30 years old" and said he'd been wearing a blue hoodie.

