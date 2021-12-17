Live-Action Halo TV Series is Not Part of 'Core Canon' - News

"We're lost in the dark… But you give people hope. And I'll always be with you." Microsoft has revealed the first official 60-second trailer for the live-action Halo series, which will be streaming on Paramount+ in 2022. It's being developed by Amblin Television, Microsoft Studios, and Showtime Networks, and is being showrun by Steven Kane (creator of "The Last Ship", producer on "The Closer" and "American Dad!"). The massive ensemble cast features Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Kate Kennedy, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Danny Sapani, and Ryan McParland. The original Halo game launched for Xbox in 2001. Years later, after many sequels and spin-offs and other games (don't forget the live-action Halo 4 teaser), they've finally made a real show. Of course this looks a lot like Disney+'s The Mandalorian but with Halo characters instead. It was a success so they can easily replicate it. Lock 'n load.

