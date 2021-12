New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will celebrate Kwanzaa this year on Sat., Dec. 18, 2021. This year’s virtual festival will feature online programs inspired by the principles of the holiday. Don’t miss out on any of the fun. Tune in for panel discussions about social justice and Black theatre or take an online class to explore African dance, liturgical dance, Caribbean dance, capoeira and afrobeat. All attendees must RSVP in advance for the events by visiting NJPAC.org.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO