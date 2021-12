WB Games has provided an official update on Hogwarts Legacy amidst rumors that a new trailer is going to be revealed soon. These rumors may be true, but if the game's second trailer is going to drop soon, Harry Potter fans on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will need to wait to at least January 2022, as WB Games has confirmed it will not have a new update on the game before the end of the year.

