GOL: First it’s the obvious question: how did you find supporting Linux / Steam Deck with HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed? What specific things did you have to change for it?. "Supporting Linux was easy. We already had a sizeable chunk of the game working and tested on Linux for our dedicated servers, so development was mostly focused on the visual and input side of things. Supporting the Steam Deck has been a slight challenge at the moment due to it being new technology and having to learn the quirks of a new platform and how we test/develop the game with code debugging, game performance debugging and shader output. We have not had to change much about the game to support Linux and Steam Deck offers similar controls to the Nintendo Switch, so support was easy."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO