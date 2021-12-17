Shreveport’s “Holiday House” can’t be beat, neighbors join in the fun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A home at the corner of Pierremont Rd. and Fern Ave. has been nicknamed the “Holiday House” because they decorate for several different holidays including Christmas of course, but also Halloween and Easter. Their elaborate holiday displays are a beloved and unique part of the community.

The home is owned by John and Bitsy Smith and they say their passion for our local community is why they decorate. John says he loves it when parents bring their children to show them the decorated home that their parents showed them when they were kids.

Neighbor Edgar Guzman said when he and his wife moved in across the street they were impressed with all the decorations, but Edgar said they knew they couldn’t compete with the Smiths. They still wanted to put up lights because it’s the holidays, but Edgar said they were on a budget. They have a great sense of humor so they put up a sign on one side of the yard facing the Holiday House that says “Ditto” and another sign on the other side that says “Same,” both surrounded by Christmas lights.

He said they had the idea a couple of years ago and thought it would be funny, but they didn’t know the Smiths well enough to put it up. Over time that has all changed. The neighbors are now friends and support each other, so up went the signs this year.

The Ditto/Same signs have drawn almost as much attention as the Holiday House. Both families love it and think it’s funny.

If you’re interested in checking out the Holiday House and the Ditto/Same signs in person, make sure you get there before 9:00 p.m. because the Smiths say it’s lights out at 9:00 p.m. sharp.

