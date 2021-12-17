Illinois reports 59,312 new cases of COVID-19, 316 deaths over past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 316 deaths since last Friday.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,944,056 cases, including 27,117 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Since Friday, December 10, laboratories have reported 1,222,722 specimens for a total of 42,033,355.
As of Thursday night, 3,783 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 787 patients were in the ICU and 353 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 10-16, 2021 is 4.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 10-16, 2021 is 6.2%.
A total of 18,475,621 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,816 doses.
Since last Friday, 467,715 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, more than 70% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
