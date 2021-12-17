ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer says kids under 5 may not get shots until mid-2022 after trial found low-dose vaccine didn't work in kids aged 2-5

By Hilary Brueck
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
  • Pfizer says the company's ultra low-dose vaccine for babies and toddlers isn't necessarily strong enough to induce protection among 2-to-5 year-olds.
  • The baby shot is a 3 µg mRNA dose (kids aged 5-11 receive 10 µg, and adults get 30 µg).
  • Pfizer said rather than up the dosage for toddlers, they're evaluating giving a third dose after two months — a development that threatens to delay toddlers' shots.

