Washington State

Inslee, leaders opt to pause Washington payroll tax

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new payroll tax on employees in Washington state is being delayed. Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Democratic legislative leaders announced...

Comments / 83

Lollypop
6d ago

What a good decision, people are taxed to death, with this robot in office. He is earning way more than the worth. So if this tax passed would all state employees have to pay it? All the people in the State of Washington pay it or what???

Reply(5)
29
Haley Wilcox
6d ago

so someone clear this up for me, I'll be paying a tax that I won't receive any benefits for until I'm sick and old? or that I won't receive benefits for at all? someone help me understand

Reply(9)
18
Michael Stotts Sr.
6d ago

He is just another dumocrap getting his hands in the pot. A total disgrace to Our State well to Our Country. The People Need To Wake Up And Quick. God Bless America 🇺🇸 🙏 ❤

Reply(1)
13
