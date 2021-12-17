Lizzo Responds To Critics Who Claim 'Rumors' Is The Worst Song Of The Year

For the second year in a row, the shutdown and stop/start reopening of the global dance scene made us consider the function of dance music itself. Certainly the genre’s most traditional mode of consumption is through massive speakers at clubs and festivals, and — finally — that did type of consumption did happen this year, as venues cautiously welcomed back fans after going dark during the pandemic. Despite this return of live music, the fact remained that during much of 2021, gathering en masse was still often taboo — an existential challenge that persists as we once again survey shutdowns with the rise of COVID-19 infection rates. For many in the dance scene, the question remained: what was music intended to make large groups of people dance together really for, when that music cannot be played in its natural habitat?

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO