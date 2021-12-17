ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Responds To Critics Who Claim 'Rumors' Is The Worst Song Of The Year

Cover picture for the articleLizzo wants fans to know the true difference between viral music and good music. The Grammy Award winning star, whose 2021 song "Rumors" featuring Cardi B reached the top of the charts this year,...

Young Guru Responds To Jay-Z's "Verzuz" Comments

The Internet is still in a frenzy following Jay-Z's appearance on Alicia Keys' Spaces. The rapper dropped a few gems during the rare cameo, including a response Michael Jackson/Beyoncé comparisons. However, it was his comments on entering the Verzuz arena that has the people talking. In short, Jay-Z doesn't feel like there's another rapper who can go hit-for-hit with him or even bar-for-bar. Though no one in rap has directly responded to Jay-Z, many have chimed in on the matter.
Lizzo
Eminem Trends After Fans Mention Him For Potential JAY-Z Verzuz

JAY-Z hopped onto Alicia Keys' Twitter Spaces room to chat about the music industry on Tuesday night, giving his thoughts on a potential Verzuz match-up by telling the hundreds in the audience that he believes nobody can stand alongside him on that platform. Since he made the comments, hip-hop fans have been theorizing on who would be best to face-off against the legendary New York rapper, naming artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more. One fan even mentioned that Eminem might be a good challenger, but not many agree with that.
antiMUSIC

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen had a top 21 story from June 2021 after he shot down the rumors that that Van Halen recorded 60 tracks from their final studio album, 2012's "A Different Kind Of Truth". He was promoting his debut Mammoth WVH solo album and was asked about the rumors...
The 40 Best Dance Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks

For the second year in a row, the shutdown and stop/start reopening of the global dance scene made us consider the function of dance music itself. Certainly the genre’s most traditional mode of consumption is through massive speakers at clubs and festivals, and — finally — that did type of consumption did happen this year, as venues cautiously welcomed back fans after going dark during the pandemic. Despite this return of live music, the fact remained that during much of 2021, gathering en masse was still often taboo — an existential challenge that persists as we once again survey shutdowns with the rise of COVID-19 infection rates. For many in the dance scene, the question remained: what was music intended to make large groups of people dance together really for, when that music cannot be played in its natural habitat?
Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
Beyonce Shares Rare PDA-Packed Photos With Jay-Z

If it's one person who knows how to keep their personal life private, it's Beyoncé. In spite of her worldwide superstar status, details about Queen Bey's life outside of the camera are kept scarce. It's a treat when she gives fans an inside look into her life as a mom and wife. The triple threat has been married to hip hop mogul Jay-Z since 2008 and the two have three children together: daughter Blue Ivy – and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Bey gives a few glimpses of family life via her Instagram page, which rarely are accompanied by captions. But recently, she shared a few behind-the-scenes PDA-packed filled photos of herself and Jay that have fans eating it up.
Kanye West & JAY-Z Once Made Big Sean Fire His Homie For Breaking Studio Rules

Kanye West is known for his strict studio rules. Long before he imposed a dress code for his Donda sessions, the G.O.O.D. Music founder famously ran a tight ship while crafting his 2010 magnum opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy out in Hawaii, plastering the studio’s walls with signs that read, “No tweeting,” “No pictures” and “No hipster hats.”
