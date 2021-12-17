ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Middle Village Man to Do Prison Time for Making Online Threats to Kill U.S. Senator

Queens Post
Queens Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zib8_0dPqzSSg00
Police raid the house of Eduard Florea, 41, in Middle Village on Jan. 12, 2021, following online statements he made about carrying out violent attacks in Washington (Citizen)

A Middle Village man who posted online statements about leading an armed group of “patriots” to Washington and killing a U.S. senator has been sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to 33 months in prison.

Eduard Florea, 41, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in August to a weapons charge and making threats—after federal investigators nabbed him after uncovering some of his online postings.

Investigators found a series of threatening online statements he made on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, where he called for the killing of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

His statements came just after Warnock had been elected in one of Georgia’s run-off elections — and just prior to the violence unleashed on the Capitol.

According to court documents, Florea posted statements such as “dead men can’t pass [expletive] laws” about Warnock as well as “the time for peace and civility is over … it’s time to unleash some violence.”

He made these posts under the username “LoneWolfWar” on the now-suspended Parler app. He also wrote that he was organizing an armed group to descend on D.C.

“3 cars of armed patriots heading into DC from NY/ Guns cleaned loaded … got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy … we are just waiting for the word,” Florea wrote on Jan. 6 — the day violent supporters stormed the Capitol.

Florea, a self-proclaimed Proud Boy, was arrested Jan. 12 at his home on 76th Street near Eliot Avenue. The FBI raided his house and found that he illegally possessed thousands of rounds of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threats to injure as well as one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.

“With today’s sentence, the defendant faces serious consequences for threatening the life of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock as part of his effort to foment violence at the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021 in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement Thursday.

“This Office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and preserving our democracy, and will vigorously prosecute those who would undermine our founding principles as a nation by threatening the safety of our elected representatives or those who seek elected office.”

Florea had a previous gun possession conviction. In 2014, police found more than a dozen illegal firearms — including at least one machine gun —in his possession.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Federal Government Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites in Queens as Officials Race to Raise Testing Capacity

The federal government has opened three COVID-19 testing sites in Queens as officials from all levels of government rush to raise testing capacity amid a surge of cases. The first site run by the CDC opened in Travers Park in Jackson Heights Wednesday. Two more mobile test sites — one in Queens Valley Playground in Flushing and another in Helen Marshall Playground in East Elmhurst — opened Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Man Who Plotted Attack on Times Square Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges

A Jackson Heights man who bought firearms with the intention of carrying out a mass shooting in Times Square pleaded guilty in federal court last week to gun-related charges. Ashiqul Alam, 25, who is a citizen of Bangladesh, admitted Friday that he had purchased a firearm with an obliterated serial number as part of a plea agreement. As part of the agreement, he is likely to be sentenced to 5-years in prison and be deported upon completion of his sentence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Queens Post

Former NYPD Officer Indicted for Allegedly Transporting Cocaine Throughout Queens

A former NYPD officer who once served as a bodyguard for El Chapo’s wife was indicted Friday for allegedly transporting cocaine throughout Queens in 2019. Ishmael Bailey, of Staten Island, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of selling and possessing a controlled substance, receiving bribes, conspiracy and other crimes after he allegedly agreed to deliver cocaine around the borough in exchange for cash.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Georgia State
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
Queens Post

Man Attempts to Rob Teenager at Gunpoint on 7 Train: NYPD

The police are looking for a man who tried to rob a teenager at gunpoint while on board a 7 train in Queens last Wednesday. The suspect approached a 19-year-old straphanger at around 10:35 p.m. while onboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train and then demanded his phone. The thief then punched the teen multiple times in the face before displaying a firearm.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Elected Representatives#Parler#Ny Guns#Capital
Queens Post

Local Leaders Denounce Brutal Assault of 61-Year-Old Asian American Woman in North Corona

A 61-year-old Asian American woman was brutally assaulted in North Corona last week in what local leaders are saying was a racist attack. Queens officials and Asian American organizations gathered outside the Flushing branch of the Queens Public Library Tuesday to denounce recent attacks against Asian Americans, including the assault against 61-year-old Guiying Ma who was randomly beaten with a large rock in North Corona on Nov. 26 — as well as another assault against an Asian teen, Christina Lu, in Philadelphia last month.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Man Who Shot Duane Reade Employee in Woodside During Robbery Spree Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison

A Brooklyn man who robbed several convenience stores at gunpoint in November 2018 has been sentenced to 43 years in prison. Elgin Brack, 24, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday for a robbery spree that took place on Nov. 26, 2018, that began with the shooting of a Duane Reade employee during a botched robbery attempt at the 60-02 Roosevelt Ave. store in Woodside. He then went on to rob a 7-Eleven in Woodside and two Rite Aid stores—one in Astoria and the other in Jamaica.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
3K+
Followers
1000
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy