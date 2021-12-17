ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian and North share TikToks wearing special effects makeup

By Maria Loreto
 6 days ago

On Thursday night, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North shared some fun looks on their joint TikTok account. The two shared a reverse TikTok of themselves removing red and black makeup and prosthetics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Lsgb_0dPqzOB000 Kim and North
The makeup looked like it took a long time to remove.

Through the video, Kim and North laboriously removed a lot of makeup from their faces, giggling through the process and getting their hands filled with makeup product. We have no idea what Kim and North were dressed up as, but it looks spooky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2lTS_0dPqzOB000 Kim and North
We don’t know what the original look was, just that it was spooky.

In several videos, North is seen playing with different makeup looks, showing them off and removing the looks with precision. One of the looks shows her wearing make up that made her mouth looked stitched together. She is clearly having a lot of fun with the looks, with Kim joining her to bond and make her daughter happy.

This past week, North went live on TikTok without her mother’s permission. “Mom, I’m live,” she said in the video, to which Kim said, “No, stop. You’re not allowed to.” The two share the TikTok account and while it’s clearly for North’s entertainment, Kim is responsible for supervising it.

Kim has been busier than ever. She recently passed the baby bar exam after failing it three times, and celebrated her accomplishment by remembering her dad, who was a lawyer and her inspiration for this new career path. “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she said. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Comments / 0

