Here’s what to expect if you’re flying through AUS this holiday season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re traveling for the holiday season, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is recommending to arrive for your flight with a lot of time to spare.

The airport says Christmas is not as busy for ABIA as Thanksgiving, but recommend travelers arrive two hours prior to their domestic flight departure and at least three hours prior to their international flight.

ABIA says that peak travel is expected between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4. and it’s really busy for flights before 9 a.m.

Security screening checkpoints will be open at 3:30 a.m.

ABIA recently opened a new TSA checkpoint , located at the center of the Barbara Jordan Terminal in between Checkpoints 1 and 2. That checkpoint is only open at certain times and at the discretion of TSA.

If you’re traveling with gifts, TSA also recommends that travelers leave them unwrapped, as they might need to be opened for inspection.

Masks are still required for travelers inside both terminals through March 18.

