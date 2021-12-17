Evolve’s Brooks Systems Acquisition Supports Mortgage Regulation Compliance

Guild Mortgage, a mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans, has named Russ Fowlie as executive vice president of loan servicing. Fowlie has 25 years of mortgage banking and servicing experience, which includes leading operations and launching and implementing successful business transformation projects. He will oversee the loan administration division of Guild Mortgage, with responsibility for enhancing the overall customer experience, from customer service through default loan management, maximizing productivity, efficiency, service and compliance. He will also lead Guild’s investor reporting relationships with Government Sponsored Enterprises, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Comments / 0