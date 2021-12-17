ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evolve’s Brooks Systems Acquisition Supports Mortgage Regulation Compliance

By Ariana Fine
mortgageorb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvolve Mortgage Services, a provider of outsourced mortgage solutions and eMortgage technology solutions, has acquired Brooks Systems LLC to expand its technical automation regulatory compliance offerings. Brooks and Evolve have a 20-year relationship with the...

