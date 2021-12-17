ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

By Jori Parys
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Saints will be without head coach Sean Payton for Sunday nights game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints announced Friday, Payton has tested positive for COVID-19 and was “immediately isolated” from the team.

Here is the full official statement courtesy of the New Orleans Saints:

Today, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately isolated. He has been fully vaccinated.

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment. Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the December 19 th Tampa Bay game. Payton will return to coach the December 27 th game against the Miami Dolphins.

Payton was absent from practice on Wednesday after feeling “under the weather” but, per the team, had then tested negative for COVID-19. He returned to practice Thursday.

The Saints face the Bucs at Tampa Sunday night at 7:20 p.m.

