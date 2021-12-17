ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Tanker truck overturns on Sr-67 in Lakeside, driver injured

By Mark Saunders
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An overturned tanker truck left one person hospitalized and traffic snarled in Lakeside early Friday.

Lakeside Fire Protection District said crews were called to northbound State route 67 just south of Foster Truck Trail just after 7 a.m. to reports of the overturned truck.

Units arrived to find the truck about 40 feet down an embankment and the driver still trapped inside.

Crews pulled the driver from the wreckage and took him to a nearby hospital in "mild condition," according to LFPD.

The crash left the northbound lane of Sr-67 backed up throughout the morning. LFPD said traffic will be slow going through the area throughout the day as they work to remove the truck from the embankment.

