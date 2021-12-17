Cole Chaney, John R. Miller, Senora May, & More To Play “Music For Paradise” Kentucky Tornado Relief Concert

Erica Chambers/Alexis Faye

Since the horrible series of storms and tornados that swept through five states, spanning from Arkansas to Kentucky, last week, we’ve seen tons of organizations and people step up to do their part to help the relief effort.

One of the areas most affected by the tornado was Kentucky. With 90 deaths reported as of right now, and many people still unaccounted for, not to mention the loss of homes and business, the devastation is unthinkable.

With that being said, a number of artists from Appalachia have decided to do their part to raise money for the communities.

OH BOY Records announced on their Twitter page the “Music For Paradise” concert and livestream, slated for New Year’s Day at The Burl in Lexington, Kentucky.

The concert is focused on benefiting the towns in Western Kentucky that got devastated by the tornado.

Performances include some of the best in the business right now with the likes of John R. Miller, Cole Chaney, Leah Blevins, Logan Halstead, and Senora May (the wife of Tyler Childers), Nicholas Jamerson, Kelsey Waldon, and more.

With various in-person, live stream, and merch ticket packages available, all proceeds go to the Muhlenberg County Disaster Relief Fund and Team Western KY.

Check out the full list of performances below: