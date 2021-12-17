ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Cole Chaney, John R. Miller, Senora May, & More To Play “Music For Paradise” Kentucky Tornado Relief Concert

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6kAg_0dPqxt1l00
Erica Chambers/Alexis Faye

Since the horrible series of storms and tornados that swept through five states, spanning from Arkansas to Kentucky, last week, we’ve seen tons of organizations and people step up to do their part to help the relief effort.

One of the areas most affected by the tornado was Kentucky. With 90 deaths reported as of right now, and many people still unaccounted for, not to mention the loss of homes and business, the devastation is unthinkable.

With that being said, a number of artists from Appalachia have decided to do their part to raise money for the communities.

OH BOY Records announced on their Twitter page the “Music For Paradise” concert and livestream, slated for New Year’s Day at The Burl in Lexington, Kentucky.

The concert is focused on benefiting the towns in Western Kentucky that got devastated by the tornado.

Performances include some of the best in the business right now with the likes of John R. Miller, Cole Chaney, Leah Blevins, Logan Halstead, and Senora May (the wife of Tyler Childers), Nicholas Jamerson, Kelsey Waldon, and more.

With various in-person, live stream, and merch ticket packages available, all proceeds go to the Muhlenberg County Disaster Relief Fund and Team Western KY.

Check out the full list of performances below:

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff’s Top 40 Country Albums of 2021

Hard to believe we’re already wrapping up another year of (mostly) great country music. Looking back on this year, it’s hard not to be encouraged by the way country music is going. From killer debut albums to incredible new releases from some of our old favorites, there was plenty to be excited about in 2021. Every year, we’ve always try to make our “Albums of the Year” list mirror our own personal tastes. After all, music is a subjective experience, […] The post Whiskey Riff’s Top 40 Country Albums of 2021 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy