Lee County, FL

Four Lee County students arrested for making school threats

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As a vague and viral school threat circulated social media on Friday, four students in Lee County were arrested for their real threats.

LCSO announced the arrest of three students for making school threats on Friday.

Immediately after LCSO’s announcement, we learned CCPD arrested another student for making a similar threat at Mariner Middle School. CCPD has not yet released any information on this student, or the specifics of their threat.

LCSO Sheriff Carmine Marceno detailed the three arrests by Lee County deputies.

David Rios, 15, was arrested for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a high school in Bonita Springs.

According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno, a concerned student contacted their school resource officer after seeing the threat in a text message.

Detectives learned Rios allegedly used a third party cell phone app to try and disguise his identity, but he was unsuccessful.

Rios is facing a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqSXR_0dPqx3ea00
From left to right: Tarrel Martinez, 14, Alexis Sanchez, 13, David Rios, 15

The second student, 13-year-old Alexis Sanchez, was arrested after allegedly sending a Snapchat indicating that he was going to shoot black students at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts.

Another student saw the Snapchat and notified school staff, the sheriff’s office said.

In photos taken by witnesses, Sanchez was seen being handcuffed on the school’s campus on Friday.

Sanchez is facing a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHXKK_0dPqx3ea00
Witness photo of Alexis Sanchez being handcuffed at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts

The third student that was arrested is 14-year-old Tarrel Martinez, accused of posting a bomb threat on Twitter targeting Veterans Park Academy for the Arts.

Detectives worked overnight to track down the person that posted the threat. Investigators narrowed it down to having been sent from a local address and identified Martinez as the alleged sender.

Martinez is facing a charge of sending a written or electronic threat to kill, do bodily harm.

All three students did not have access to firearms, Sheriff Marceno said, but the details of the case could change as the investigation continues.

In response to the recent threats circulating on social media across the state and country, Sheriff Marceno also announced the formation of a Safe Kids Safe Schools initiative, which establishes a school threat enforcement team at the sheriff’s office.

Comments / 9

NBC2 Fort Myers

