Kaitlyn Bristowe Is ‘Confused’ by Shawn Booth’s Quotes About Their Relationship: He Seems ‘A Little Bitter’

She can’t say the same. Kaitlyn Bristowe got candid while discussing Shawn Booth’s recent remarks about their broken engagement, including his claims that their relationship wasn’t “true love.”

“I didn’t read it. People told me about it, but it actually just made me a little sad because he had every opportunity to just be happy for me and be happy at where he’s at in life. And he just still seems a little bitter,” the season 11 Bachelorette, 36, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast while promoting the Dancing With the Stars tour. “And I was just confused by that because it’s been three years and I thought maybe he would just, you know, we’d want each other to be happy.”

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe Aurora Rose/Starpix/Shutterstock

Bristowe and Booth, 34, ended their three-year engagement in 2018. In January 2019, she went public with her romance with now-fiancé Jason Tartick.

“It made me sad that he said he didn’t think it was real love or we’d still be together,” she continued. “Obviously, his experience was different than mine, but at this point, it’s been three years and I’m engaged, and I genuinely hope he’s just happy in what he’s doing. Because at this point, I mean, that would be weird if I felt any other way.”

The personal trainer made headlines last month when he gave a rare interview about his time on the 2015 season of the ABC series.

“I think love is a loose term, like, looking back at it,” Booth said on the “Austin AF” podcast on November 18. “There was, like, a serious connection. I don’t know if it was true, true love. I guess it wasn’t because we’d still be together if it was. Of course, you’re thinking it’s love. But you’re put in a situation where you’re completely secluded from the world. You can’t talk to your friends, you can’t talk to your family. You can’t watch TV. You don’t have the internet. I mean, you’re there for 12 weeks, you’re trying to, like, just figure out your emotions and your feelings. And you have this person that you’re kind of going through the process with. So yeah, I question, like, ‘Was it true love?’ I mean, probably not. Because if it was, like I said, we’d probably still be together.”

Booth added that “of course” he did “love” his former fiancée but said their engagement didn’t feel “real” at the time of the 2015 finale.

“I am so, so worn down mentally, emotionally, physically. I knew we were gonna end up together for, like, a long time on that show. I never, never really had a doubt, like, ever,” Booth said. “I was always like, ‘Yep, she’s gonna pick me.’ And then that last night was just like, ‘Let’s just get this over with and get out of here.’ I was asking [producers], like, ‘What if I don’t propose, like, I mean, this is kind of a big deal.’ And they’re basically like, ‘If you don’t propose, then everyone is gonna hate you.’”

Meanwhile, Bristowe and Tartick, 33, got engaged in May.

“Everybody deals with breakups in a different way. That was her way of dealing with a breakup — getting right into it and wanting to share it with the world,” Booth said of her moving on with The Bachelorette season 14 alum. “I felt like it was disrespectful, but that’s not my place to say. We weren’t together she was able to do whatever she wanted to do. So it didn’t really matter how I felt. The biggest takeaway I took from that was, ‘OK, this is, like, a good move that we ended.’ Let’s rip off the band-aid completely.”

In addition to planning her wedding to Tartick, the Dancing With the Stars season 29 champ is hitting the road with the professional dancers of the ABC competition series and season 30 winner Iman Shumpert.

“There’s just gonna be a lot of different elements to this show and there’s so much jam-packed into one show that, like, you’re really gonna get your bang for your buck if you come. You’re gonna see it all, you’re gonna see everybody,” she told Us. “You can find tickets at dwtstour.com and just look and see if we’re coming to your city because it’s just gonna be such a fun show.”

