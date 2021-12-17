ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaitlyn Bristowe Is ‘Confused’ by Shawn Booth’s Quotes About Their Relationship: He Seems ‘A Little Bitter’

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

She can’t say the same. Kaitlyn Bristowe got candid while discussing Shawn Booth’s recent remarks about their broken engagement, including his claims that their relationship wasn’t “true love.”

“I didn’t read it. People told me about it, but it actually just made me a little sad because he had every opportunity to just be happy for me and be happy at where he’s at in life. And he just still seems a little bitter,” the season 11 Bachelorette, 36, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast while promoting the Dancing With the Stars tour. “And I was just confused by that because it’s been three years and I thought maybe he would just, you know, we’d want each other to be happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niTpG_0dPqwgTf00
Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe Aurora Rose/Starpix/Shutterstock

Bristowe and Booth, 34, ended their three-year engagement in 2018. In January 2019, she went public with her romance with now-fiancé Jason Tartick.

“It made me sad that he said he didn’t think it was real love or we’d still be together,” she continued. “Obviously, his experience was different than mine, but at this point, it’s been three years and I’m engaged, and I genuinely hope he’s just happy in what he’s doing. Because at this point, I mean, that would be weird if I felt any other way.”

The personal trainer made headlines last month when he gave a rare interview about his time on the 2015 season of the ABC series.

“I think love is a loose term, like, looking back at it,” Booth said on the “Austin AF” podcast on November 18. “There was, like, a serious connection. I don’t know if it was true, true love. I guess it wasn’t because we’d still be together if it was. Of course, you’re thinking it’s love. But you’re put in a situation where you’re completely secluded from the world. You can’t talk to your friends, you can’t talk to your family. You can’t watch TV. You don’t have the internet. I mean, you’re there for 12 weeks, you’re trying to, like, just figure out your emotions and your feelings. And you have this person that you’re kind of going through the process with. So yeah, I question, like, ‘Was it true love?’ I mean, probably not. Because if it was, like I said, we’d probably still be together.”

Booth added that “of course” he did “love” his former fiancée but said their engagement didn’t feel “real” at the time of the 2015 finale.

“I am so, so worn down mentally, emotionally, physically. I knew we were gonna end up together for, like, a long time on that show. I never, never really had a doubt, like, ever,” Booth said. “I was always like, ‘Yep, she’s gonna pick me.’ And then that last night was just like, ‘Let’s just get this over with and get out of here.’ I was asking [producers], like, ‘What if I don’t propose, like, I mean, this is kind of a big deal.’ And they’re basically like, ‘If you don’t propose, then everyone is gonna hate you.’”

Meanwhile, Bristowe and Tartick, 33, got engaged in May.

“Everybody deals with breakups in a different way. That was her way of dealing with a breakup — getting right into it and wanting to share it with the world,” Booth said of her moving on with The Bachelorette season 14 alum. “I felt like it was disrespectful, but that’s not my place to say. We weren’t together she was able to do whatever she wanted to do. So it didn’t really matter how I felt. The biggest takeaway I took from that was, ‘OK, this is, like, a good move that we ended.’ Let’s rip off the band-aid completely.”

In addition to planning her wedding to Tartick, the Dancing With the Stars season 29 champ is hitting the road with the professional dancers of the ABC competition series and season 30 winner Iman Shumpert.

“There’s just gonna be a lot of different elements to this show and there’s so much jam-packed into one show that, like, you’re really gonna get your bang for your buck if you come. You’re gonna see it all, you’re gonna see everybody,” she told Us. “You can find tickets at dwtstour.com and just look and see if we’re coming to your city because it’s just gonna be such a fun show.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 4

Related
CinemaBlend

Did The Bachelorette Cross The Line With Tayshia's Reveal In The Men Tell All Episode?

Spoilers ahead for the "Men Tell All" special of The Bachelorette Season 18. The Bachelorette Season 18 delivered the traditional "Men Tell All" episode, and there was no shortage of confrontations, unexpected reveals, and crazy moments. Nothing was off-limits in the special about Michelle Young’s season, apparently, even when it came to the hosts themselves. Fans are questioning whether the ABC series went too far when Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Tayshia Adams about the current state of her relationship.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Iman Shumpert
E! News

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tayshia Adams Was "Really Struggling" After Zac Clark Breakup Went Public

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Breakups aren't easy, and imagine having to announce your split to the world. During a recent episode of Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what it was like for Tayshia Adams to publicly discuss her ended engagement to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Real Love#Abc
HollywoodLife

Tayshia Adams Missing From ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale — Where Is She?

One very important person was missing from the live ‘Bachelorette’ finale — co-host Tayshia Adams! Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed why she was M.I.A. Tayshia Adams was unable to make it to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Dec. 21. As the show aired, footage cut to the studio, where a live after show was taking place. Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up the show by appearing alone onstage, and she immediately addressed why her co-host, Tayshia, wasn’t in attendance.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Michelle Young’s Men Tell All and Tayshia Adams Confirms End of Engagement

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Dec. 6 episode of “The Bachelorette.” With Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” journey coming to a close in just two weeks, Monday night marked the seasonal tradition of “The Men Tell All” — and they came ready to talk (and, of course, argue). The night got off to a heated start when hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stoked the tensions between season enemies Will Urena and Peter Izzo, with Kaitlyn asking Will if he still believes Peter to be a narcissist. “I absolutely mean it. You see this guy? You hear him?” Will said....
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

So, Michelle Young Is "Genuinely in Love" With Nayte and Brandon, According to Kaitlyn Bristowe

If you've decided that Michelle Young is your grown ass person role model, then first of all, SAME, and second, be ready to take notes on the masterclass in tough decision-making that she's about to put on in the Bachelorette finale. According to Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle was "genuinely in love" with both of her two finalists—Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones—which means deciding who to offer her final rose to was a no cap difficult AF decision.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Complains About Being 'Stiff' After Starting Tour Rehearsal

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe learned plenty of dance moves on her way to the Dancing With The Stars Season 29 championship, and she will finally show her skills live on stage for the DWTS Live 2022 tour that starts next month. She started rehearsals earlier this week and is already in pain. Bristowe is the celebrity guest for most of the tour and will be joined by Season 30 winner Iman Shumpert on select dates.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tayshia Was Reeling from Her Breakup with Zac When They Filmed the Men Tell All

We didn't really need any more proof about what an absolute pro Tayshia Adams is, but Kaitlyn Bristowe just gave us some anyway. Kaitlyn offered a little behind-the-scenes intel about how Tayshia, who announced her split from her (now ex) fiancé Zac Clark less than a month ago, was doing when cameras weren't rolling during the Bachelorette's Men Tell All special.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Finale Is 'Difficult' (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing some Bachelorette secrets ahead of Tuesday's epic finale. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the reality TV star during rehearsals for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars tour where she dished on the "difficult decision" Michelle Young has to make on Tuesday night's finale. "So, we...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Most Honest Quotes About Their Relationship

From coworkers to lovers — and back to colleagues! Chrishell Stause was Jason Oppenheim’s employee before their relationship grew into something more. Fans watched Stause and Oppenheim become friends in the early seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which debuted in 2019. Two years later, the pair surprised everyone in July 2021 when they confirmed that they were dating.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals BTS Details That Led To Awkward Tayshia Adams Interview

Bachelor Nation viewers who tuned in to watch Michelle Young’s suitors dish about what really happened on Season 18 of The Bachelorette were caught off-guard when the focus of the “Men Tell All” turned away from the men and onto co-host Tayshia Adams. Kaitlyn Bristowe navigated an awkward, but mercifully short, interview with Adams about her recent breakup with fiancé Zac Clark. This led some fans to say the show crossed a line, especially after Adams was overcome with emotion and walked off stage during the interview that followed.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

‘Bachelorette’ Host Kaitlyn Bristowe Stuns in Purple Glittery Cocktail Dress and Gold Tom Ford Sandals for After-Show Finale

Kaitlyn Bristowe glimmers and sparkles while hosting “The Bachelorette” after-show, “After the Final Rose.” Last night she donned a glitzy outfit perfect for discussing weddings, vows, engagements and rings. Usually, Bristowe is accompanied by her co-host, Tayshia Adams, who couldn’t make it due to being infected with COVID-19, but said that she was rooting for Bachelorette Michelle Young. For the ensemble, Bristowe wore a purple shimmery puffy dress that featured a gathered bodice and hemline that added drama and flair. The piece also has sharp shoulders and a plunging neckline and incorporated contrast pleats throughout the garment. As for footwear, Bristowe slipped on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy