ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Red Wings game on Dec. 20 postponed due to COVID concerns for Avalanche

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings game against the Colorado Avalanche scheduled for Monday (Dec. 20) has been postponed due to COVID concerns within the Avalanche organization. NHL officials announced Friday that games for the Calgary...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Detroit#The Detroit Red Wings#The Colorado Avalanche#The Calgary Flames
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday. The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities. An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities. The season is set to resume with games next Monday.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Quick Hits: Gretzky, Ovechkin, Rask, Neely & Sanderson

With the NHL shut down for Christmas break, I thought I’d take a wider look at the entire NHL to gather some of the key news from around the league. In this post, I’ll take a look at the great Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record and the player who’s making an assault on that record – Alex Ovechkin. Few thought that all-time goal-scoring record would change hands. However, there’s more than a chance now it could happen.
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
NESN

Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy