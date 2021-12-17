ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL postpones Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers games through Dec. 25

By Associated Press
KKTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) - NHL postpones Colorado Avalanche,...

www.kktv.com

floridahockeynow.com

No NHL at Olympics, Florida Panthers to make up games in February

The NHL and NHLPA made the worst-kept secret in hockey official Wednesday morning when they announced their players would not be going to the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The Florida Panthers, like others around the league, will use the Olympic break to reschedule games postponed this month. The Panthers...
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
KKTV

Former CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolf selected for NFL Pro Bowl

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KKTV) -A former CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolf will be making his debut in the Pro-Bowl. Ryan Jensen was named to the roster this week. Jensen played football at CSU-Pueblo and is currently a center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jensen was a part of five Buccaneers named to the...
