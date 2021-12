HARRISBURG – Military members in PA would get an estate tax exemption under a bill approved unanimously in the state House. House Bill 1342 would provide an exemption from the Inheritance Tax for property that is transferred from the estate of a military member who has died as a result of an injury or illness suffered while serving on active duty in the armed forces, a reserve component or the National Guard. The bill goes to the PA Senate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO