It's been one year since Oregon started administering the COVID-19 vaccination. Now, 70% of the state has had at least one shot. That's equal to three million Oregonians. “It kind of blows me away that it was a year ago today that, you know, we were getting our first doses of vaccine," Dr. Katie Sharff, an infectious disease physician with Kaiser Permanente, said.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO