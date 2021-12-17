Hillcrest, city of Tulsa among local clients of big HR firm hit in ransomware attack

Kronos, a multinational workforce management platform, has been hit by a ransomware attack that the company said could force its system offline for several weeks. According to parent company Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), the attack disrupted Kronos Private Cloud solutions, which stores data for UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions. Workforce Central is the software that employees use to schedule shifts, log absences, and clock in and out of work. UKG said it became aware of the incident after detecting “unusual activity” on Saturday, and began taking steps to “investigate and mitigate” it. It has since enlisted top cybersecurity experts to resolve the situation, but warned that its software could stay down for a while.

