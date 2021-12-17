ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Hillcrest, city of Tulsa among local clients of big HR firm hit in ransomware attack

By Cory Smith, Jamison Keefover, KTUL staff
KTUL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Ultimate Kronos Group, a human resource company, announced it fell victim to a ransomware attack that could have some services offline for several weeks. A blog post from the company’s executive vice president reads:. “We are working with leading cyber security experts to...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Ransomware Attack Affects More Than 2,400 City of Dallas Employees

Ultimate Kronos Group, a human resources company that provides timekeeping services, notified Dallas officials this week that it was the subject of a recent ransomware attack affecting 2,411 of the city’s hourly employees. Kronos, one of the largest Human Resources companies, publicly disclosed details of the attack on Monday,...
DALLAS, TX
Fast Company

Kronos ransomware attack: The nightmare that could hit paychecks right before Christmas

Kronos, a multinational workforce management platform, has been hit by a ransomware attack that the company said could force its system offline for several weeks. According to parent company Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), the attack disrupted Kronos Private Cloud solutions, which stores data for UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions. Workforce Central is the software that employees use to schedule shifts, log absences, and clock in and out of work. UKG said it became aware of the incident after detecting “unusual activity” on Saturday, and began taking steps to “investigate and mitigate” it. It has since enlisted top cybersecurity experts to resolve the situation, but warned that its software could stay down for a while.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
HackRead

Top workforce management firm Kronos hit by ransomware attack

Kronos has taken down its private cloud services and advises customers to use “alternative business continuity protocols” while the company is working on mitigating the attack. Kronos Private Cloud is an HR management firm, also known as Ultimate Kronos Group, offering timekeeping services to many high-profile firms globally....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ransomware#Computer Security#Ultimate Kronos Group#Usa Today#Cnn#Kronos#Mgm Resorts International#Newschannel 8#Hillcrest Medical Center#Union Schools
KRMG

Officials: Virginia IT agency hit with ransomware attack

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The information technology agency that serves Virginia's legislature has been hit by a ransomware attack that has substantially affected its operations, state officials said Monday. Gov. Ralph Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, confirmed the attack on Virginia's Division of Legislative Automated Systems. In a...
VIRGINIA STATE
bleepingcomputer.com

McMenamins breweries hit by a Conti ransomware attack

​Portland brewery and hotel chain McMenamins suffered a Conti ransomware attack over the weekend that disrupted the company's operations. McMenamins is a popular chain of restaurants, pubs, breweries, and hotels located in Oregon and Washington. The ransomware attack occurred over the weekend, on December 12th, with sources telling BleepingComputer that...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
La Crosse Tribune

Ascension Wisconsin among victims of massive ransomware attack

Ascension Health reports that it is among the many victims of a massive ransomware attack that has forced it to change how it pays employees across the country, including at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine County's biggest hospital. Ascension has not directly said how widespread the problems are, although it...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Hit By Cyber Attack Targeting Kronos

(CBS4) — CBS4 News has learned the City of Denver is a victim of a large-scale cyber attack. The city uses Kronos, one of the largest human resources computer systems in the world. That company was hit by a ransomware attack and some of its customers can’t pay employees. Denver says it uses the system to track hours and overtime, but not for payroll.  
DENVER, CO
Miami Herald

Bank teller took $200,000 from Alabama vault and gambled it at casinos, feds say

A 41-year-old woman accused of embezzling from a string of former employers in Alabama has been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors said Tiffany Culliver Franklin embezzled $202,000 from a bank where she worked as a vault teller and, after she was fired, became a bookkeeper at a middle school where she is accused of stealing $13,000 — including funds from classroom teachers. Both times the money was reportedly used to gamble at casinos.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy