Kings plan to sign Justin Robinson
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Kings continue navigating positive Covid tests among players and are increasingly troubled with how rapidly the virus is moving through staff. If Kings are required to play the Grizzlies tonight, there are plans to sign G Justin Robinson to a hardship exception.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
ESPN Sources: The Kings continue navigating positive Covid tests among players and are increasingly troubled with how rapidly the virus is moving through staff. If Kings are required to play the Grizzlies tonight, there are plans to sign G Justin Robinson to a hardship exception. – 12:25 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Javonte Smart to a Two-Way contract. In a related transaction, the Bucks have requested waivers on Two-Way guard Justin Robinson. -via NBA.com / November 30, 2021
Comments / 0