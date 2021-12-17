ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL shuts down Colorado, Florida for a week amid COVID surge

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exVqc_0dPqrN0b00
APTOPIX Avalanche Predators Hockey Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) falls on Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) after chasing the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (Mark Zaleski)

The NHL announced Friday that it was postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league.

The league, which cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” also said the hard-hit Calgary Flames would remain shut down at least through Dec. 23.

The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three.

The move was announced hours after Saturday's game in Montreal between the Canadians and Boston was postponed. There was no word from the league on the Bruins' game Sunday at Ottawa, which like Toronto and other cities in Ontario are capping venue capacity at 50%.

The Canadiens beat Philadelphia on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens earlier in the day to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Bruins were without seven players because of COVID-19 protocol — including stars Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — for Thursday night's 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders. They played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league's plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
HOCKEY
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Patrice Bergeron
L.A. Weekly

L.A. Kings Season Paused As NHL Shuts Down Due To COVID-19

The Los Angeles Kings will not play another game or practice until after Christmas, as the National Hockey League has paused its season due to COVID-19. The announcement was made Monday after all its Wednesday games were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the league. With that, the NHL decided...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Colorado Avalanche#Canadians#Ap Nhl
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
106K+
Followers
80K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy