When we recently drove the W12-powered Bentley Continental GT Speed, we weren't left thinking that it lacked much, but we were worried that it would be our last taste of the unusual engine. While the unconventional 6.0-liter will not be dying out just yet, it is becoming a lot more exclusive. So where can we expect to find the enormous engine in the future? According to a report from Autocar, the W12 will feature in the second-ever bespoke Mulliner model. Following on from the convertible Bacalar, the new Mulliner machine will be one of, if not, the last W12-powered Bentley. Despite its love for the massive motor, this new model will preview the styling of Bentley's future EVs too.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO