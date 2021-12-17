ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial...

www.yakimaherald.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, putting the major indexes on track for weekly gains and driving the S&P 500 toward another record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 2 p.m. Eastern and was hovering above the record it set on Dec. 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235 points, or 0.7%, to 35,990 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of Christmas holiday

(AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher Wednesday on Wall Street, adding to the market’s gains this week ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 rose 1% after coming back from an early slide. The other indexes also recovered after sliding into the red in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite closed 1.2% higher. The Russell 2000 index, a measure of stocks of small companies, rose 0.9%.
investing.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks Under $5 Wall Street Predicts Will More Than Double

High demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics, coupled with global chip shortage, is helping the semiconductor industry thrive. Wall Street analysts expect low-priced semiconductor stocks Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Summit (WISA) to more than double in the near term. Therefore, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.The rising demand for semiconductor chips from several industries such as automotive and electronics has created a massive imbalance between supply and demand. The resultant increase in prices has been favorable for the semiconductor industry. As a result, semiconductor stocks are gaining investors’ attention. This is evident from the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 18.1% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.4% returns.
