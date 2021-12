Rumours suggest that Nvidia intends to release three new cards for the RTX 3000 series lineup. As spotted by PCGamesN, VideoCardz has obtained information pointing to three new cards on the way from Nvidia. The first of these is expected to be announced on December 17. This will be the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and will be available to buy on January 11 2022. It is also believed that an RTX 3090 Ti is on the way, and while there is no date for its reveal, it is rumoured to be purchasable on January 27 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO