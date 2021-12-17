ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Seattle Kraken Dec. 23 game against Calgary postponed due to COVID

By BRANDON GUSTAFSON
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken entered Friday with seven games remaining during the 2021 calendar year, but one of them has been postponed. That game is the matchup with the Calgary Flames set for Dec. 23 in Calgary. A...

sports.mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Seattle Kraken#The Colorado Avalanche#The Florida Panthers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Vancouver Canucks
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken After 30 Games: What’s working, and what isn’t

There’s a popular notion in the hockey world that you really don’t have a grasp on what kind of team you have until you’ve seen 25 games. Well, the Seattle Kraken have played 30 now, and have given us a pretty good read on who they are.
NHL
markerzone.com

POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT PLAYER FOR OLYMPICS WONDERS WHY NO ONE CARES WHETHER THEY FEEL SAFE IN BEIJING

It's all but a done deal that NHLers will not be going to the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Concerned about rising COVID numbers and the potential for a lengthy quarantine in a foreign country, NHL players will likely officially announce in the coming days that they won't be participating in the Games. That doesn't mean the tournament will be cancelled, however. Countries will end up sending "plan B" players, those who wouldn't otherwise make the team if NHL players were going. One of those potential replacement players said he'll go, but he wonders why no one seems to care about their safety in Beijing.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy