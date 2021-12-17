ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL shuts down Colorado, Florida for a week amid COVID surge

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 6 days ago

The NHL has postponed all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least the Christmas weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The NHL announced Friday that it was postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend amid worsening...

www.semoball.com

