Visalia, CA

UPDATE: Suspect captured after boy shot in the chest at Riverway Sports Park

By Eric Woomer, Visalia Times-Delta
 6 days ago

Visalia police and California Department of Justice are investigating a shooting at Riverway Sports Park.

After several hours, police captured the suspected shooter.

Around 10 a.m., undercover DOJ officers were meeting at the park when an argument between two people broke out, police said. The fight moved from the parking lot to the park where a 16-year-boy was shot in the chest.

He then drove through soccer fields and to Kaweah Health Medical Center. He’s expected to live, police said.

DOJ officers, who were there just by coincidence, caught the tail-end of the incident and tried to stop the suspected shooter but couldn't keep up. They're actively helping Visalia's violent crimes detectives who were at the scene in full force Friday, Lt. Dan Ford said.

The violent altercation started Thursday when the boy was in the park. An argument ensued and he left. He came back Friday morning and another confrontation began. Several shots were fired and police had evidence markers all over the northeast portion of the park.

Later in the day, detectives and the Special Enforcement Unit identified a suspect and found him in the 2300 block of West Buena Vista Street. Adam Prideaux, 32, was arrested. Police say they also found the gun used in the crime.

Ford said there's no indication the crime was gang related and detectives are still trying to pin down a motive.

