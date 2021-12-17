ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD Looking Into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Actor Chris Noth

By City News Service
 6 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Police Department is working to determine if a police report was filed and if a crime occurred in connection with sexual assault allegations made by one of two women against actor Chris Noth.

No other information is expected to be released until more is known, an LAPD spokesperson told City News Service on Friday morning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the women's allegations were triggered by Noth's high-profile appearance in ``And Just Like That,'' HBO Max's reboot of the popular ``Sex and the City'' series that ran from 1998-2004.

``The women allege two incidents of misconduct they say took place more than a decade apart,'' THR reported. ``It was the revival of the television series that had made him such an iconic character that was triggering for the two women.''

THR, using pseudonyms to protect the women's privacy, reported that ``Zoe,'' now 40, and ``Lily,'' now 31, both allege they were sexually assaulted by the actor. The alleged crimes occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015.

Noth, 67, strongly denied the allegations in a statement to THR.

``The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual,'' he said. ``It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.''

Lily, who is now a journalist, reached out to THR in August. ``I'm not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims,'' she wrote in an email. The alleged attack against her took place in New York in 2015.

THR heard from Zoe in October. She said she worked at a Los Angeles firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business in 2004, when she was 22. She claims he would often flirt with her at work, and once called her work phone to invite her to a pool party at a West Hollywood building where he had an apartment.

She accepted the invite with a friend and wound up in a jacuzzi with Noth, who allegedly went back to his room at one point and asked Zoe to bring a book back to the apartment. That's where the alleged attack occurred. Zoe accuses Noth of pulling her into the room, forcing her onto the bed and raping her. She says her friend later took her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where two police officers came and staff gave her ``a little crisis counseling brochure and some medicine.''

Cedars told THR they do not keep records dating back to 2004.

Zoe still works in the entertainment industry and told the publication that she is fearful of repercussions if her identity were known.

Meanwhile, the Peloton exercise equipment company has withdrawn an ad featuring Noth after the allegations came to light.

``Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,'' a company spokesperson said. ``We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.''

And actress Zoe Lister-Jones, 39, accused Noth of inappropriate sexual behavior on the set of the TV show ``Law and Order'' and at a New York nightclub he owned.

``On the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,'' she posted on Instagram. ``That same year I was a guest star on `Law and Order' and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. [bottle] of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, `You smell good.' I didn't say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It's so rare that we do.''

