POTUS

Trump Admin Sabotaged COVID Efforts to Score Political Points, House Probe Finds

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
A House oversight panel found former President Donald Trump and his administration routinely undermined efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic last year, prolonging a deadly public health disaster in the hopes of winning an election he eventually lost. The conclusion was part of a 46-page report released Friday by...

