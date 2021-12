At this week's high-profile trial of a man charged in the fatal shooting of a nurse on Bourbon Street, the lead detective was noticeably absent. In the end, prosecutors were able to secure a conviction without the help of Bruce Brueggeman, 56. But the reason he was missing could complicate the April retrial of Cardell Hayes, the man charged with killing former Saints star Will Smith.

ALASKA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO