HMTC This Week: Collaborating with a young poet

By Silvia Gonzalez Scherer
Hanford Sentinel
 6 days ago

I received an announcement of a book recently published for Theater for Young Audiences (TYA). The synopsis reads: “A historic offering from a truly exceptional year, this collection consists of 31 short plays written in collaboration between young people and acclaimed TYA playwrights during 2020/21. Filled with vitality, wit and love,...

hanfordsentinel.com

bctv.org

Poet Rebecca O’ Bern 12-7-21

Host Marilyn Klimcho speaks with poet Rebecca O’ Bern about her love for literature and allows her to show her work on Poets’ Pause. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
tpr.org

Azul Barrientos concert filled with artists, poets and music

A concert on Saturday night promises music, religion, art and history all rolled into one. It’s happening at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, and while performer Azul Barrientos says it will be a night to remember, it’s one you’ll have to experience from home. “Because of...
PopMatters

Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen Martin Subverts Verse to Infect the Senses

The explosive poetry of San Franciso Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen Martin exists in a category, nay, dimension all its own. His work is not exactly political poetry as conventionally contrived, since it doesn’t bash the reader over the head with obvious polemical intent. Rather, his poems expose the terrifying truths therein by way of jarring juxtapositions and brutally shocking or even humorously coded images.
scrippscollege.edu

In the Media: Lynne Thompson ’72 Discusses Her Poet Laureate Role with Interlitq

Lynne Thompson ’72, chair of the Board of Trustees, discussed her role and planned legacy as Los Angeles’ newest poet laureate with Interlitq. In addition to creating a poetry podcast for the Los Angeles Public Library and compiling a collection of poems written by students, Thompson is “starting to explore the possibility of reading to and writing about members of LA’s senior population, in the belief that if we fail to take down these stories, they’ll be irretrievably lost to our culture’s detriment.”
nonprofitquarterly.org

Collaborative Culture

Joel joined NPQ in spring 2014. Joel is a seasoned senior media management executive with extensive experience in product development, content management, and marketing for a wide variety of media products encompassing magazines, books, websites, digital products, conferences, and TV/video productions. More recently, Joel served six years as vice president/publishing director for F & W Media—managing a diversified media business with eighteen-plus magazines and online brands with multiple business conferences, consumer events, and reader competitions, and generating advertising and consumer revenues of $35 million-plus—and over seven years as senior vice president/publishing director of New Track Media LLC, with a portfolio of digital, video, television, events, and magazines generating revenues in excess of $70 million. Additionally, Joel serves on the board of directors of Yankee Publishing Inc., and served as trustee of the Massachusetts Horticulture Society from 2004 to 2011.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Spotlight: North Springs poet to pursue astrophysics

North Springs High School’s Katie Griffin spent the pandemic improving her poetry enough to be named a finalist in the Georgia Poet Laureate’s Prize this year. The high school senior started writing poetry at the end of eighth grade and credits her English teachers in middle school who encouraged her. At first it was like […] The post Spotlight: North Springs poet to pursue astrophysics appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Awakening your inner poet

Enjoying poetry in a beautiful forest or while walking along a picturesque beach is a great way to explore your inner creativity and to create a deeper connection with the natural world. Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary offers walks while reading “Awakening,” a collection of poetry by naturalist E.M. Dengenis, daily from 9 am to 4 pm. Read along and immerse yourself in nature.
womanaroundtown.com

Poet’s Corner – Illumination

Reflected through the glass. Blankets the night in a silky cover of warmth. Poem and artwork, “Dance of Midnight,” by Marsha Solomon. About Marsha Solomon (27 Articles) Marsha Solomon is a New York artist whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in galleries and museums. Her poetry has been published in both American and international art and literary journals, and recently a monographic book on her work, "From Rhythm to Form" was published by Cross-Cultural Communications.
westrivereagle.com

Poet Angelina Weld Grimké

Our poet Christmas/Winter Solstice poet, Angelina Weld Grimké (1880-1958), was an African-American, lesbian, journalist, teacher, playwright, and poet. “A Winter Twilight” originally appeared in “Caroling Dusk,” compiled by Countee Cullen in 1927. Eleven of Grimké’s poems appeared in the now-classic compendium of 38 Black poets. Accord-ing to the book jacket, “Most of the poets became well-known and widely published in the years that followed. These poems remain powerful statements of what it means to be human, whatever the race.”
boisestatepublicradio.org

Two poets chronicle their friendship and isolation during the pandemic

Like many of us, Marilyn Hacker and Karthika Nair were two friends separated from each other by the pandemic last March. They live in Paris and are both poets. Before the pandemic, they spent a lot of time on the road. Hacker was meant to be teaching in Lebanon and had to return home suddenly when COVID cases started rising. And Nair, who is also a dancer and frequently on tour, was diagnosed with breast cancer just as France announced a lockdown.
vpr.org

Homegoings: Poet Rajnii Eddins on using ‘courageous vulnerability’ to navigate the darkness

Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio above if you can! But we also provide a written transcript of the episode here. This is the fifth installment of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont. Follow the series here. And a heads up that this episode contains explicit language.
sflcn.com

Are You A Poet? Here’s Some Important Advice

Poetry is a form of art. Poems are generally short and combine words to create an emotional response in the reader. The most common form of poetry is lyric poems, which speak from personal experience or observation. There are a lot of things that are important to remember if you want to write poetry. The following article contains tips for poets of all levels on how to improve their work, and how to get published. Read on to find out more!
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Is Wowed by Life-Like Portrait of Herself

Priscilla Presley shares a beautiful portrait of herself, painted by Adam Rote. See her appear at his exhibit this weekend in Miami. Priscilla Presley is a patron of the arts. In her latest Twitter post, Presley shares a flyer for an upcoming art exhibit. On the flyer is a painted portrait of the actress, created by Adam Rote.
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
cityxtramagazine.com

High-Flying Anti-Vax Evangelical TV Network Founder Dies of COVID-19

The founder of one of the largest Christian TV networks in the world has died of COVID-19 after promoting anti-vaccine skeptics and unproven alternative treatments for the virus in his programming. Marcus Lamb, who created Daystar Television Network, died Tuesday morning at the age of 64, his wife said in a Tuesday broadcast.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Has A Panic Attack After Getting Blue Lambo & Pink Richard Mille For Her Birthday

A Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp baby, Latto is celebrating her twenty-third birthday today (December 22). The Atlanta-based rapper spent the night partying with some of her closest friends before opening up some amazing gifts. The moment was a little too much for Latto though, who needed to take a few minutes to regain her composure after having a panic attack upon opening up the expensive presents.
