WATCH LIVE: Kim Potter testifies at trial

The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.Dean Smith 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left severely disabled and died on June 28 2014, just before her 14th birthday.Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was acquitted of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in September.On Wednesday, Maisie’s adopted parents watched by video link as Smith was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO