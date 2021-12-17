ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

WATCH LIVE: Kim Potter testifies at trial

KING-5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer officer Kim Potter takes the...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father of ‘brave and beautiful’ Maisie jailed

The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.Dean Smith 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left severely disabled and died on June 28 2014, just before her 14th birthday.Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was acquitted of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in September.On Wednesday, Maisie’s adopted parents watched by video link as Smith was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Indy100

Powerful police violence meme shared after Daunte Wright’s killer, Kim Potter, convicted

Kim Potter has been found guilty on both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The former Minneapolis-area police officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.Potter grabbed her gun instead of her Taser and pulled the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop—resulting in his death. She claims she made an ‘innocent mistake’ and mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot the man dead.Potter had pleaded not guilty, but after three-and-a-half days of deliberation the jury reached their decision to convict.After the verdict was released, a powerful meme began circulating online that refers to three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KING-5

Washington father arrested for selling fentanyl pills after 1-year-old daughter's overdose

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane father has been accused of dealing deadly pills after his 17-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. The suspect, 31-year-old Frank Marusic, allegedly sold "Blue Mexi" pills, which are counterfeit Oxycodone pills. Before his daughter's death, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) had been investigating Marusic for months and even set up four separate undercover operations to buy from him in September.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy