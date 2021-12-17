ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toughest sentence yet for Capitol rioter — More than 5 years

By Associated Press
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to keep back the angry mob on Jan. 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection. Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as...

www.wbtw.com

AOL Corp

WATCH: Trump fan confesses to FBI that he electroshocked D.C. cop during capitol attack

By the time the FBI showed up to his mom’s house in Southern California to arrest him in late March, 38-year-old Donald Trump supporter Danny Rodriguez knew he was in trouble. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger Trump fan than Rodriguez: He even tried to join the Army when Trump became president, showing up to a recruiting office with a Trump shirt on. So when Trump said that the election had been stolen, Rodriguez actually believed him, and when the president tweeted “Be there, will be wild!” about a protest in D.C. on Jan. 6, Rodriguez started making plans.
Washington Post

Lead Capitol riot charge is constitutional, judges find

Three federal judges have agreed that the most serious charge faced by those accused of participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is constitutional, a victory for the Justice Department and a blow to the defendants fighting those accusations. The ruling came Monday evening from U.S. District...
Washington Post

An alleged rioter bragged about drinking beer inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI arrested him this week.

As Thomas Paul Conover allegedly joined others in the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a Coors Light was his drink of choice for the insurrection. After the rioters “took the Capitol,” he said, the Texas man posed for photos inside the building, took selfies and recorded videos, all while proudly holding his beer can.
Capitol Rioter Sentenced After Wife Accidentally Implicated Him in Facebook Status

A man whose participation in the Capitol insurrection was inadvertently revealed by his wife in a Facebook status has been sentenced to a year of probation, 200 hours of community service, and fined $2,500. Gary Edwards—a 68-year-old from Churchville, Pennsylvania—reportedly told a federal judge at his Monday sentencing that he was “ashamed” about his part in the riot, which included entering the Capitol through a broken window and walking into the ransacked office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Edwards’ role in the insurrection was revealed in a hastily deleted Facebook status from his wife, which began: “Okay ladies, let me tell you what happened as my husband was there inside the Capitol.” One of her Facebook friends then forwarded the status to federal agents. “Never in my life could I have dreamed that something I posted on Facebook would be used against my husband, would lead him to be arrested,” Lynn Edwards said in court, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Independent

In milestone deal, Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow members of the far-right Proud Boys, a milestone in the Justice Department s prosecution of extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection.Matthew Greene is the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. He will also cooperate with authorities under the terms of his plea agreement. Greene was arrested in April after a grand jury indicted him in the same case as two other alleged Proud Boys, Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe....
