This is the real secret to making movie theater popcorn at home
By Ellie Conley
AOL Corp
6 days ago
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s just something about movie theater popcorn...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
French toast is a classic brunch dish, and even though it's simple, it can be hard to perfect. I added a special ingredient to the breakfast dish to see if it's better than my usual recipe. The extra ingredient resulted in a new taste and texture, but I liked both...
PHOENIX – A Tempe discount theater complex will welcome movie-goers this weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With all tickets at $3.50, Pollack Tempe Cinemas at McClintock and Elliot roads is finally set to reopen its curtains, with Friday-Sunday operations. The venue specializes...
In July of 2021, a TikToker who goes by the screen name of thatcoolguy.25597 posted a clip exposing movie theaters for giving the same amount of popcorn that goes into a small bag in a medium bag. The medium bag at thatcoolguy.25597’s job costs $1.09 more than the small. The TikToker poured a small bag into a medium bucket to show how customers are being scammed at his particular movie theater but opened up questions about whether or not this is the case at all cinemas. The clip has gone viral, reaching over 7 million views. The public was shocked to learn that they are paying more for the exact same amount of popcorn even when they’re buying different sizes, especially since food prices at theaters are already high.
Covid-19 looked like it could have brought about the end of movie theaters. Theaters couldn’t show movies. Some of the biggest American theater chains were on the brink of bankruptcy. And US movie studios started flirting with an idea: releasing movies digitally and in theaters at the same time.
This year I grew a miniature, colored popcorn variety that I found at Johnny’s Selected Seeds of Maine. The tiny, kernel-loaded cobs, only about 3-4 inches in length, loaded down each 7-foot stalk in the two patches of corn I planted. Wonderful, muted fall colors — burgundy, mustard yellow, sage green and orange — varied in the small kernels from ear to ear, and it was fun to husk them and see what unlikely mix of colors would show up next.
Conventional wisdom states that the success of any production of a play starts and ends with the casting. What you have to know about “Moonlight and Magnolias” playing at Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs through Sunday is that it is billed as a comedy and the actors aren’t funny.
Come join us for one of the funniest (and most quoted) Holiday movies of all time! We’re hosting an outdoor screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in Ghirardelli Square’s Fountain Plaza on Friday, December 17th from 5:30 – 8pm!. Your ticket includes a table in the...
"He's on the move!" Screen Media has revealed the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled Stoker Hills, arriving in theaters and on VOD in January after first premiering last year. The film takes place in the secluded town of Stoker Hills where three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare when they are kidnapped by a serial killer. "Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods." Another meta concept involving friends making a horror movie and encountering real horror. The film stars David Gridley, Vince Hill-Bedford, Eric Etebari, William Lee Scott, Steffani Brass, Tyler Clark, and Jason Sweat; as well as Danny Nucci, John Beasley and Tony Todd. It looks like there's much more going on than just this serial killer.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is bringing people out of the house to watch the movie on the big screen. Morton Cinemas General Manager Kara Timmerman said it is not often for movies to pre-sell tickets, but for Spider-Man, it did. “I...
Since the creation of movie theaters, the way audiences watch films has remained the same. For years, the process has been that studios release the films in theaters, and after a certain period, those movies will be available for purchase on streaming or in physical form. It wasn't until 2020,...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Cinemark Movie Theater on International Drive had 46 showings of the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on it’s opening day. Fans of the Marvel Comics couldn’t wait to see the flick. "I just saw Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it was the greatest...
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits all the right Marvel-movie notes, most critics agree. Ahead of the highly anticipated sequel's release on Friday, reviews for the film, which once again stars Tom Holland as the titular superhero, praise the blockbuster for its humor and — at times — darker side.
“Encanto” is Disney’s latest movie with a new representation of Colombian culture, which manages to tell a captivating story in the process. Set in a small village in the mountains of Colombia, a magical house appears to Grandma Madrigal in a time of need. The house gave the...
Comments / 0