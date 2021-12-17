ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal, Jonathan Rizk, Elise Kim
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Prince George#Northern Virginia
wfxrtv.com

Daughter of alleged serial killer’s victim describes ‘the most hurtful thing’

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The so-called “shopping cart killer” has been linked to at least four deaths, but Virginia authorities believe there may be more. The daughter of one of the women believed to be a victim of the alleged serial killer — identified as Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C. — spoke with WFXR’s sister station on Monday, Dec. 20 about the heartbreak of losing a loved one.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wmar2news

'Shopping cart killer' investigation underway in Virginia after 4 victims located

FAIRFAX, Va. — An alleged serial killer may have claimed the lives of at least four people in Virginia, according to information released Friday by Fairfax Police. Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner organized a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss their findings into the deaths. In that briefing officials said they believe they have the suspect in custody and identified him as Anthony Robinson.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Fox News

Dozens of felons out on bond in Chicago are getting re-arrested: report

Dozens of felons who were released on bond in Chicago have been re-arrested this year for violent crimes, according to a local report. As of Saturday, at least 60 felons were accused of murder, attempted murder or shootings while awaiting trial for a previous felony, CWB Chicago reported, with the total number of victims from these crimes adding up to at least 92.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested In 2014 Murder Of Landlord In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina woman is under arrest in the 2014 murder of her landlord in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said Thursday. Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was arrested Monday in the wake of her indictment earlier this month on murder charges and related offenses in the shooting death of 50-year-old Prakash Rampatsingh. Rampatsingh’s body was discovered on a dirt road in Hampstead the morning of June 27, 2014, police said. His pickup truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County. Detectives suspect Goodwin, Rampatsingh’s tenant at the time, abducted and killed her landlord during a confrontation at a rental property in Baltimore three days before his body was found. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other offenses, police said. The 38-year-old remains in custody in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy