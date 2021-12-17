UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

Related
‘Home Alone’ actor faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend
"This is how you die," the actor's girlfriend recalled him telling her.
Officer killed in North Carolina crash had just returned from maternity leave
A North Carolina police officer who had just returned from maternity leave was killed in an overnight crash. She leaves behind three children and her husband, who is a firefighter.
Kim Kardashian West asks Colorado governor to commute sentence of truck driver serving 110 years
Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years for a deadly truck crash. He was driving an 18-wheeler through the mountains when he claimed his brakes failed.
Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
wfxrtv.com
Daughter of alleged serial killer’s victim describes ‘the most hurtful thing’
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The so-called “shopping cart killer” has been linked to at least four deaths, but Virginia authorities believe there may be more. The daughter of one of the women believed to be a victim of the alleged serial killer — identified as Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C. — spoke with WFXR’s sister station on Monday, Dec. 20 about the heartbreak of losing a loved one.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona 6-year-old tests positive for STD; father's roommate arrested, sheriff's office says
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 26-year-old in connection with the sexual assault of a six-year-old. According to a statement released by PCSO on Dec. 21, 26-year-old Jacob Sullivan was arrested in Peoria, and booked into Pinal County Jail the same day.
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' Investigated in Virginia, Remains Found in Fairfax Co.
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say the discovery of four bodies in two parts of the state are the work of a Washington, D.C., man they call “The Shopping Cart Killer.” Authorities say he brutalized and killed woman he met on dating sites and used a shopping cart to transport their bodies.
wmar2news
'Shopping cart killer' investigation underway in Virginia after 4 victims located
FAIRFAX, Va. — An alleged serial killer may have claimed the lives of at least four people in Virginia, according to information released Friday by Fairfax Police. Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner organized a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss their findings into the deaths. In that briefing officials said they believe they have the suspect in custody and identified him as Anthony Robinson.
Teenage girl dead, man hurt in Richmond shooting
A teenage girl is dead and a man hurt after a shooting on St. James Street in Richmond early Saturday morning.
Man killed on one of Richmond's deadliest blocks
SWAT vehicles were seen in the Whitcomb Court community as police investigated whether a shooting suspect was in hiding. No suspect was found.
WJLA
'Is that dude really dead?' Three Bethesda teens murder man over marijuana deal, cops say
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Three teenagers, ages 16, 17, 18, killed a 33-year-old man during a two-ounce marijuana transaction outside the Target in Downtown Bethesda, court documents reveal. Montgomery County Police have charged Antonio Lawrence, 16, Joshua Wright, 17, and Blaise Ucehmadu, 18, with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and...
3 Who Killed Domino's Delivery Driver to Steal $100 Get Decades-Long Prison Sentences
The three sentenced in Pennsylvania Monday carried out the 2017 attempted robbery that led to the murder of 58-year-old Domino's delivery driver Richard LaBar.
Dozens of felons out on bond in Chicago are getting re-arrested: report
Dozens of felons who were released on bond in Chicago have been re-arrested this year for violent crimes, according to a local report. As of Saturday, at least 60 felons were accused of murder, attempted murder or shootings while awaiting trial for a previous felony, CWB Chicago reported, with the total number of victims from these crimes adding up to at least 92.
Woman Arrested In 2014 Murder Of Landlord In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina woman is under arrest in the 2014 murder of her landlord in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said Thursday. Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was arrested Monday in the wake of her indictment earlier this month on murder charges and related offenses in the shooting death of 50-year-old Prakash Rampatsingh. Rampatsingh’s body was discovered on a dirt road in Hampstead the morning of June 27, 2014, police said. His pickup truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County. Detectives suspect Goodwin, Rampatsingh’s tenant at the time, abducted and killed her landlord during a confrontation at a rental property in Baltimore three days before his body was found. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other offenses, police said. The 38-year-old remains in custody in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
Bronx home invasion: Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men robbed a Bronx family at gunpoint in their Bronx home after one of the suspects posed as a UPS deliveryman on Monday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said the couple’s two young grandchildren were with them at their Morris Heights apartment around 5 p.m. when a man […]
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims
A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
Bradenton Herald
13 years after hunters found decomposing body, Wisconsin cops identify missing woman
A woman known only as “Jane Doe” since her body was discovered in Wisconsin in 2008 has now been positively identified. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt announced the woman’s identity on Nov. 23, exactly 13 years after her decomposing body was found by three hunters in a shallow creek in the town of Ashford.
fox5ny.com
Female correction officer savagely beaten in latest 'extremely disturbing' assault
NEW YORK - The savage attack of a female correction officer last month appeared to have prompted the acting commissioner of the state prison system to issue a memo about a trend of "extremely disturbing assaults," said the union that represents officers. Officer Adrea Adamczyk, a five-year veteran at the...
Daily Beast
Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show
Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
YourCentralValley.com
