Downtown Fairhope service to support local businesses, alleviating parking concerns

By Blake Brown
 6 days ago

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Downtown Fairhope is known for its shopping and dining. Now, just in time for Christmas, something to make your visit a little easier.

“We wanted to do something to be able to tell people that we are being proactive about the parking situation, we know there’s a problem, but we really want to be able to support these local businesses,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

A free, handicap-accessible shuttle service is now available to take you through the downtown district this week to finish that last minute Christmas shopping. It’s to help with parking, but also to get more people to more places downtown.

“So really encourage people to use that and be able to shuttle them to some of the further away stores that they want to go to maybe on De La Mare Avenue or maybe down Section Street,” Sullivan added.

But, even after Christmas the new shuttle will still run. A city employee operates the shuttle now from 10 a.m. in the morning until 2 p.m. in the afternoon daily from the city’s parking garage, but the plan is to bring on volunteers to help in the new year. The parking garage is something that right now is underutilized. Mayor Sherry Sullivan wants visitors to know there’s more options aside from street parking and with the shuttle you can enjoy downtown a little longer.

“Utilizing the parking deck will free up some of that parking for people who really need to park in front of a store really quick and run in and grab something and leave,” Mayor Sullivan said.

Once you’re ready to leave your destination you can call the attendant and the shuttle will pick you back up.

