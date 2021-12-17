Patriots RB Damien Harris ruled out vs. Colts with hamstring injury

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is nursing a hamstring injury. Despite being a limited participant in practice this week, he will miss his second game of the year. The third-year back paces New England in rushing attempts (164), rushing yards (754) and rushing touchdowns (nine).

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to get the starting nod with Harris on the sidelines. Stevenson has played nine games this year and ranks second to Harris is carries (100), rushing yards (429) and rushing scores (three).

The Patriots are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC at 9-4 and have won seven games in a row. The Colts are 7-6 and would be the No. 6 seed in the conference if the season ended today.